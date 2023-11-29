Judson Township residents file lawsuit against Atlas Power, Williams County over data center noise

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - New documents were filed in a civil lawsuit where area residents are suing over noise concerns from a data center near Williston. Soon a northwest district court judge will look at the ongoing challenge between 22 residents, Atlas Power and Williams County.

Despite an attempt at sound mitigation using walls, people in the Judson Township argue they are ineffective and are now asking the court to force Atlas Power to either reduce the noise or permanently cease operations.

Court documents submitted on October 12 argue the township is no longer quiet or peaceful due to loud noise they say comes from the Atlas Power Data Center. They say it is detrimental to their quality of life and health and is tanking their property values.

“Some plaintiffs have, with professional-grade sound equipment, measured the noise from the facility on their respective properties to range from 60 to 95 decibels or more,” the complaint states.

For comparison, 60 decibels is similar to having a normal conversation with someone, while 90 is louder than a vacuum cleaner running.

The residents are seeking at least $50,000 in damages from Atlas Power over claims of nuisance and trespass. They also want the court to order Williams County to enforce its zoning ordinances against Atlas Power, specifically, one requiring noise and vibrations to be contained to the heavy-industrial zone in the area.

“The noise and vibrations have entered plaintiffs’ properties, which are not zoned for heavy industrial. Williams County has thus far unlawfully refused to enforce its zoning ordinance, thereby violating the rights of plaintiffs,” the complaint says.

The complaint continues wanting Williams County to reverse the decision to make the zone the facility is in heavy-industrial. They argue it was improperly re-zoned.

“Upon information and belief, Williams County, through its board of county commissioners, changed the zoning of the property to heavy-industrial so that [Atlas Power] could operate the facility at the property... This zoning change was not performed according to the ordinary rules and procedures of Williams County. For that reason, the date of the zoning change is not known to Plaintiffs,” the complaint says.

The counts listed in the complaint include private nuisance, public nuisance, trespass, injunctive relief, a writ of mandamus against Williams County and an appeal of a county zoning decision against Williams County.

On November 6, attorneys for Atlas Power filed a motion to dismiss, arguing the residents failed to state a claim against them requiring court action.

In the brief, Atlas makes several arguments for dismissal, including concern over noise measurements made by people not trained as acoustical engineers without properly calibrated devices, and arguing a public nuisance claim requires the plaintiff to have suffered from “a different kind of injury than the general public.

“The complaint only alleges facts relating to the degree of damage, not the kind of damage; thus, it fails to allege that Atlas’s conduct is especially injurious to plaintiffs,” the brief says.

Atlas’s attorneys also claim the trespass count is invalid due to noise being “intangible.”

“Plaintiffs fail to allege a tangible entry on Plaintiffs’ property of physical harm to the property. Noise is not a tangible entry onto land; it is at best an intangible one,” the brief says.

On November 13, attorneys for Williams County filed a response to the complaint, denying most of the claims stated and requesting a dismissal. It argues it did enforce its ordinances.

In response to the argument that Williams County improperly changed the zone to heavy-industrial, allowing Atlas to build, the document says it was changed in 2011, long before the facility was constructed. The county also states that the residents failed to make a proper appeal to the decision.

“Plaintiffs failed to serve and file a notice of appeal as required by statute, and plaintiffs have failed to identify which decision of the Williams County Board of Commissioners upon which it seeks appellate review. Further, plaintiffs cannot combine an appeal of a local governing body decision into an action for a writ of mandamus or other proceeding in which the court exercises its original jurisdiction,” the response states.

Multiple documents were filed on November 20 by the residents’ attorneys and on November 27 by Atlas’s attorneys, each in response to whether the motion to dismiss should be accepted.

Northwest District Court Judge Kirsten Sjue is presiding over this matter.

No decision has been made on this matter yet, and a hearing is not scheduled at this time.

