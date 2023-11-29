Doomscrolling and its effect on mental health

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you find yourself looking up topics like the Israel–Hamas War, it can be easy to keep scrolling through article after article.

But spending a lot of time taking in negative news, otherwise known as “Doomscrolling,” can be bad for your mental health.

Dr. Jo Ellison, a counselor at Essentia Health, said she’s had patients who have experienced this problem. She said most of the time, the people who participate in doomscrolling are the people who are already aware of the negative impacts of war.

“Look up what you could do. Like, ‘Are there places I can send supplies? Are there places I can donate to?’ And instead of watching more videos: ‘Can I donate some money? Can I send some items? Can I reach out to friends who are being impacted?’” Dr. Ellison said.

Dr. Ellison also recommended finding an unbiased news source and being mindful of how your social media algorithms could be affecting your news feed.

