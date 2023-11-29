Defense files brief in support of tossing out murder charge in Anita Knutson killing

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The defense for Nichole Rice, the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot, is doubling down on their assertions that the case should not move forward to trial.

Following a motion hearing on Nov. 17 where the defense and state each called a forensic analyst to testify, the courts granted each side the chance to file a written brief.

In dispute is the testimony from Minot Police Det. Mikali Talbott at Rice’s preliminary hearing last September, and whether Talbott contradicted DNA testing of samples from the weapon believed to have been used to kill Knutson.

In his brief filed Monday, Rice’s attorney, Philip Becher, wrote that both forensic analysts who testified at this month’s hearing supported his claim that Talbott’s testimony, regarding whether Rice’s sample could be excluded, was false.

Becher also said that he believes none of the state’s other evidence ties Rice to the scene of the crime, and that much of it “amounts to nothing more than petty gossip and speculation and certainly does not provide an adequate basis for the finding probable cause in a murder case.”

State prosecutors have asserted that, even without the DNA, they have other evidence that ties Rice to the crime, including statements Rice made, as well as contradictions in the timeline of Knutson’s death.

The 18-year-old Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in June 2007. Knutson and Rice were roommates at the time of Knutson’s death.

The state has 10 days after the defense to file its response.

A trial is scheduled for July 2024 in Minot.

Related Content: Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Bismarck Event Center Directior Charlie Jeske speaks at his hearing at the Bismarck City...
Bismarck Event Center director reinstated
Medora Musical
Medora Musical undergoing changes in the new year
Feral Hog
Canadian feral pigs pose a possible threat to North Dakota
Pulmonologist Dr. Alfredo Iardino and the team at CHI St. Alexius performing a biopsy
CHI St. Alexius performs first biopsy and surgery at the same time in North Dakota

Latest News

First ever Basketball Class-AA poll by NDAPSSA
Class-AA Basketball Poll
Moorhead man arrested near Valley City for speeding, driving under influence of drugs
Moorhead man arrested near Valley City for speeding, driving under influence of drugs
Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police requesting public’s assistance
A human building part of the set for "The AI Plays," a play entirely written by the AI program...
BSC putting on AI written play