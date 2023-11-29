Defense files brief in support of tossing out murder charge in Anita Knutson killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The defense for Nichole Rice, the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot, is doubling down on their assertions that the case should not move forward to trial.

Following a motion hearing on Nov. 17 where the defense and state each called a forensic analyst to testify, the courts granted each side the chance to file a written brief.

In dispute is the testimony from Minot Police Det. Mikali Talbott at Rice’s preliminary hearing last September, and whether Talbott contradicted DNA testing of samples from the weapon believed to have been used to kill Knutson.

In his brief filed Monday, Rice’s attorney, Philip Becher, wrote that both forensic analysts who testified at this month’s hearing supported his claim that Talbott’s testimony, regarding whether Rice’s sample could be excluded, was false.

Becher also said that he believes none of the state’s other evidence ties Rice to the scene of the crime, and that much of it “amounts to nothing more than petty gossip and speculation and certainly does not provide an adequate basis for the finding probable cause in a murder case.”

State prosecutors have asserted that, even without the DNA, they have other evidence that ties Rice to the crime, including statements Rice made, as well as contradictions in the timeline of Knutson’s death.

The 18-year-old Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in June 2007. Knutson and Rice were roommates at the time of Knutson’s death.

The state has 10 days after the defense to file its response.

A trial is scheduled for July 2024 in Minot.

