Class-AA Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in North Dakota High School history, there is a Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll in Class-AA basketball. This is the first season the North Dakota High School Activities Association is implementing a three-class system for basketball that includes divisions called Class-AA, Class-A and Class-B.

The Minot High girls and the Fargo North boys are the top-ranked teams in AA.

Class-AA Girls

Minot (14) — 89 pts. GF Red River (5) — 72 pts. Fargo Davies — 51 pts. Legacy — 37 pts. Century — 27 pts.

Also receiving votes: Bismarck High, WF Sheyenne, GF Central, Jamestown

Class-AA Boys

Fargo North (13) — 89 pts. Fargo Davies (5) — 76 pts. Minot — 54 pts. Century (1) — 29 pts. Bismarck High — 27 pts.

Also receiving votes: WF Sheyenne, GF Central, Legacy, Fargo South

