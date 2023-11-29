Class-AA Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in North Dakota High School history, there is a Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll in Class-AA basketball. This is the first season the North Dakota High School Activities Association is implementing a three-class system for basketball that includes divisions called Class-AA, Class-A and Class-B.
The Minot High girls and the Fargo North boys are the top-ranked teams in AA.
Class-AA Girls
- Minot (14) — 89 pts.
- GF Red River (5) — 72 pts.
- Fargo Davies — 51 pts.
- Legacy — 37 pts.
- Century — 27 pts.
Also receiving votes: Bismarck High, WF Sheyenne, GF Central, Jamestown
Class-AA Boys
- Fargo North (13) — 89 pts.
- Fargo Davies (5) — 76 pts.
- Minot — 54 pts.
- Century (1) — 29 pts.
- Bismarck High — 27 pts.
Also receiving votes: WF Sheyenne, GF Central, Legacy, Fargo South
