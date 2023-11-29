Class-AA Basketball Poll

First ever Basketball Class-AA poll by NDAPSSA
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in North Dakota High School history, there is a Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll in Class-AA basketball. This is the first season the North Dakota High School Activities Association is implementing a three-class system for basketball that includes divisions called Class-AA, Class-A and Class-B.

The Minot High girls and the Fargo North boys are the top-ranked teams in AA.

Class-AA Girls

  1. Minot (14) — 89 pts.
  2. GF Red River (5) — 72 pts.
  3. Fargo Davies — 51 pts.
  4. Legacy — 37 pts.
  5. Century — 27 pts.

Also receiving votes: Bismarck High, WF Sheyenne, GF Central, Jamestown

Class-AA Boys

  1. Fargo North (13) — 89 pts.
  2. Fargo Davies (5) — 76 pts.
  3. Minot — 54 pts.
  4. Century (1) — 29 pts.
  5. Bismarck High — 27 pts.

Also receiving votes: WF Sheyenne, GF Central, Legacy, Fargo South

