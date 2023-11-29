Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Katrina Christiansen
Katrina Christiansen involved in crash in South Dakota
Casie Biberdorf harvested this buck near Grassy Butte, N.D.
Soon-to-be ‘Super-Mom’ fills her buck tag
Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Feral Hog
Canadian feral pigs pose a possible threat to North Dakota

Latest News

Pulmonologist Dr. Alfredo Iardino and the team at CHI St. Alexius performing a biopsy
CHI St. Alexius performs first biopsy and surgery at the same time in North Dakota
FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
First News at Six
Keeping lawns in shape for the spring
First News at Six
Moose on the loose in Fessenden