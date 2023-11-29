BSC putting on AI written play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The artificial intelligence program, Chat GPT, was launched publicly last year. Since then, it has come under scrutiny for its many uses. The Bismarck State College theatre department says it’s accepting this new technology by putting on a play that was entirely written by the AI program.

The set was made by humans, but the idea, images, music and even the words for the play came from AI.

“We asked Chat GPT to basically write a play about itself,” said Associate Professor Dean Bellin.

“The AI Plays” is a collection of eight plays and monologues about technology, its role in the future and people’s feelings about its development.

“I didn’t know how that could work because AI tends to be very bad at artistic stuff,” said actress Paige Jung.

Bellin says he and the students came up with the prompts to ask Chat GPT while talking about their thoughts on technology’s role in the future. The scripts the program gave out are all unedited.

“We wanted to give as faithful as representation to the technology as we possibly could,” said Bellin.

Actors say Chat GPT does have a good sense of humor, but this play is different from other ones they’ve been involved with. Screenwriters find inspiration from their own lives but AI doesn’t have that.

“It’s a little harder to connect with some of the words because, you know, the human soul isn’t really behind it,” said Jung.

This summer, screenwriters went on strike for 148 days over many issues, and one of them was the fear of AI replacing them. The crew at BSC says with this play they want to squash that concern and hope to help people see the role of technology’s future.

“When something is invented, you can’t put that away. I think what we can do is use that as a tool,” said actor Josh Alarcon.

It is unclear where theater and other industries will take AI, but the theatre group says the opportunities are endless.

“AI is definitely going to hold a place in the arts for a very long time. This is technology as artists we need to embrace and get used to because this is not going away. This is something that is here and whether it be used for good or bad is up to us,” said Bellin.

Bellin says he believes “The AI Plays” is the first collegiate American production to be performed that was written by AI.

“The AI Plays” runs from December 7 through the 10 in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on the BSC campus.

