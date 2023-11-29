Bismarck Event Center director reinstated

Bismarck Event Center Directior Charlie Jeske speaks at his hearing at the Bismarck City...
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Bismarck City Commission reinstated Charlie Jeske as the Director of the Bismarck Event Center.

The Commission denied the recommendation by City Administrator Keith Hunke to terminate Jeske.

Although Jeske was reinstated, it came with additional checks and balances.

The City Commission must form a fact-finding commission with two commissioners and a person appointed by the Mayor. Neither commissioner can be Commissioner Greg Zenker.

This commission must report back on progress moving forward and on the checks and balances established in January’s first regular commission meeting.

“I think it’s wonderful. At the very beginning, throughout this whole process, all I wanted was to be heard and have due process. That’s all I asked for. Finally, they heard a bit of it tonight. So hopefully moving forward, they get the rest of the story,” said Jeske.

Jeske was fired by the City of Bismarck on Oct. 24, 2023; he was placed on administrative leave in September of 2023 pending an investigation.

Jeske has been the director of the Event Center since 2008.

