10,000 fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop in Fargo

Maurice Haymon
Maurice Haymon(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is in the Cass County Jail after investigators uncovered more than 4 pounds of suspected M30 fentanyl pills and cash during a traffic stop on the interstate.

Maurice Haymon is charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents say authorities were monitoring Haymon for an ongoing narcotics investigation and learned that he left Minneapolis and was heading toward Fargo. On November 24, an officer spotted Haymon driving over the posted speed limit and pulled him over on I-94 near 25th Street in Fargo.

The trooper conducting the traffic stop noticed a strong odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle, according to the arrest record. During the search, 4 pounds and 11 ounces of M30 fentanyl pills were discovered. Based on the weight, authorities suspect more than 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

Haymon is also accused of having ecstasy pills, a small amount of methamphetamine, a glass pipe with residue and $2,421 in cash.

Court records say Haymon denied knowledge of any narcotics in the vehicle and said the cash was from winnings at the casino in Mahnomen, Minnesota. He was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail.

