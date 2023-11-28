Williston welcomes Christmas season with tree-lighting ceremony

Williston welcomes Christmas season with tree-lighting ceremony
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston rang in the holiday season Monday night as they held their annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Holiday music and a fireworks show highlighted the celebration, as 10-year-old Dallas Peles lit up the tree. Dallas’ parents donated the tree for the event.

“It was really fun, this was our tree, it’s good,” said Dallas.

The tree is a Colorado Spruce that’s about 50 feet tall and weighs roughly 8,000 pounds. Williston Arborist Kyla Splichal said it’s lined with 40 strands of lights, each one 20 feet long.

“Setting it up takes a day, and then stringing the lights, depending on how big the tree is, takes a couple of days,” said Splichal.

Bonfire at the Williston Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony
Bonfire at the Williston Christmas Tree-Lighting Ceremony(Michael Smith | KUMV)

This project was made possible by Dacotah West Crane Service, 11 Bravo Property Services, City of Williston Public Works, Alliance Consulting, TNT Fireworks, Williston Police and Williston Fire.

Residents are welcome to place ornaments on the tree to decorate it or as part of the city’s Community Christmas Tree contest.

The best ornaments in various age groups will win a prize pack.

To participate, individuals must take a picture of the ornament and send it to the City of Williston’s Facebook Page with the person’s name and age.

The tree will remain on the corner of 26th Street West and 2nd Avenue through the end of the year.

