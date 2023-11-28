Why some members of Congress are not running for re-election in 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many members of Congress are not seeking re-election in 2024 due to retirement, getting involved in other political ventures, or for other reasons.

Senator Kevin Cramer says he does not think it is unusually high; in fact, they might be a little low given the historical trends. He says a lot of people would be surprised at how much turnover there is in Congress. Cramer says for senators it’s 62% turnover every twelve years and the House is about 70% turnover every twelve years. He says that seems to be what people want; they don’t want senators or representatives to serve more than twelve years.

“It’s really more senior members, which makes sense. They have served their time, they have put in their time, they have sacrificed a lot of time away from their families, and now they want to go home and spend more time with them. I don’t see anything really unusual about that,” said Cramer.

Cramer says he thinks people get frustrated when they see the same faces in leadership roles throughout Congress. He says they view Washington as being a little bit out of touch with them.

