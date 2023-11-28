Vertical construction underway on Basin Electric’s Pioneer Generation Station expansion

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Vertical construction is ongoing west of Williston as Basin Electric Power Cooperative expands its Pioneer Generation Station.

Known as “Phase IV,” the site will create nearly 600 megawatts of electricity, which will provide flexibility and stability to the power grid.

Construction Coordinator Darrel Slavick says the goal is to make sure work continues throughout the winter.

“The big push to get the foundation started and get to building up as you can see is to get everything enclosed, get everything sheeted so the workers have someplace to go in the wintertime when the cold and the wind comes around, so we have a good, sustainable place to keep working,” said Slavick.

The facility is expected to be online in 2025 and fully completed a year later.

Related coverage:

PSC approves expansion of power station west of Williston

Public Service Commission holds hearing for expansion of Williams County power station

Public Service Commission to hold hearing for potential expansion of Williams County power station

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.