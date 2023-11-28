State Atmospheric Resource Board releases report on this year’s cloud seeding efforts

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Cloud seeding takes place in various counties in north and southwestern North Dakota over the summer. The State Atmospheric Resource Board presented its yearly summary to McKenzie County commissioners during a hearing last week.

Weather modification occurs in Williams, Mountrail, McKenzie, Bowman, and parts of Slope counties when conditions are right for either hail suppression or rain enhancement. Planes release silver iodide and dry ice into the cloud, which the department says increases rainfall while reducing the severity of hail.

Director Darin Langerud says planes spent a total of 285 hours in the air from June 1 through August 31. About 191 hours were in the northwest sector. That’s about the same amount of time as last year, and well below the 5-year average of 356 hours.

Langerud added that several factors attributed to the decrease, including the loss of coverage in Burke and Ward Counties a few years ago and an inactive summer for severe weather.

“The National Weather Service in Bismarck stated earlier this fall that this was the fewest number of severe weather warnings that they’ve issued from that office since 1992. That was reflected in the operations of that program as well,” said Langerud.

Langerud says the lower flight hours resulted in them being $40,000 under their $801,000 budget. He says they are in good shape with their inventory for next year.

“It’s likely that we will not be purchasing a lot of additional material for next year’s programs. That will be a cost-saver to the project,” said Langerud.

Commissioners questioned Langerud on how to better address the concerns of some citizens, one of those being that the project suppresses rain rather than increases it. Langerud says several studies over the years backed the benefits of cloud seeding.

“Evidence from the studies indicate that we are able to increase precipitation in the seeded areas and slightly downwind of the seeded areas by five to 10 percent,” said Langerud.

Langerud says they will meet with the counties in February to discuss and seek approval for next summer.

More information on the cloud seeding project can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.