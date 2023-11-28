Rash of stolen vehicles, break-ins in Jamestown

Car stolen and crashed in Jamestown
Car stolen and crashed in Jamestown
By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police are asking for your help after a string of car thefts and break-ins.

They say two thefts results in heavy damage, but they are also aware of several attempted break-ins and unlawful entries in the NE area of Jamestown, over the weekend.

If anyone has cameras, they ask that you review footage from the night of Friday, Nov. 24, until the morning of Sunday, Nov. 26. They say any leads that you can provide will greatly help in their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stutsman County Dispatch at 252-1000 and ask for an investigator from Jamestown Police or the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office.

