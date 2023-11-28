Moose on the loose in Fessenden

FESSENDEN, N.D. (KFYR) - Around four this afternoon a moose was spotted in Fessenden in the ditch next to St. Augustine Church.

Hannah Peterson, the extension agent for Wells County, said if people come in contact with a moose they should make their presence known and slowly back away.

Peterson said the moose looked like it was trying to find its way out of town.

