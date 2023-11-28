Keeping lawns in shape for the spring

Grass at Cashman Nursery
Grass at Cashman Nursery(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most lawns don’t look very nice in late November, but since they’re usually covered in snow, we don’t think about it.

There are a few things you can do to make your yard look better.

Be sure to rake up all your leaves to prevent snow mold in the spring. Wrap your trees to protect the bark from animals.

Remember: sometimes, it’s what we do that causes problems.

“When you put the salt down on your sidewalk or driveway, or maybe some people use their lawn fertilizer to melt the ice and keep it so you don’t slip and fall be careful to get too close to the edges,” said Dan Cashman, Cashman Nursery.

He said to use it in moderation and be cautious because use can damage your grass.

