Gas prices have been decreasing nationwide for the last 60 days

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have been steadily dropping for the past two months.

A month ago, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in North Dakota was $3.59. Now, AAA says it’s closer to $3.11.

Investment specialist Eugene Graner said it’s a seasonal factor that occurs every year when energy use drops off.

He said he expects the price drops to extend until January but things like the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict could have an impact.

