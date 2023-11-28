Gas prices have been decreasing nationwide for the last 60 days

Gas pump
Gas pump(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have been steadily dropping for the past two months.

A month ago, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in North Dakota was $3.59. Now, AAA says it’s closer to $3.11.

Investment specialist Eugene Graner said it’s a seasonal factor that occurs every year when energy use drops off. 

He said he expects the price drops to extend until January but things like the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict could have an impact.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

