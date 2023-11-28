Fedorchak elected president of national commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Julie Fedorchak, a member of the state’s Public Service Commission, has been elected to serve as the next president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

Fedorchak was named president during the commission’s annual meeting earlier this month. She will serve in the position for one year.

Fedorchak has been serving on the PSC since 2013. She heads several regulatory portfolios and also serves as the state’s liaison for a number of organizations.

“I’m excited to help lead this organization at this particular time, because never has the role of State Utility Commissioner been more challenging or consequential to the quality of life, safety and economic health of this nation,” Fedorchak said. “In the throes of this dynamic time, state regulators must be laser focused on reliability and affordability. These two core principles are the foundation for sustainable power grids on which our citizens, communities and economy depend.”

