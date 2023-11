BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a Bismarck man after witnesses say he pointed a gun at someone.

Officers say 21-year-old Gabriel Hincks went to a parking lot to fight another man.

They later found Hincks who said he never left home that night.

While searching the residence, authorities found a handgun.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.