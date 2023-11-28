Annual tree lighting takes place at the State Capitol

2023 tree lighting takes place at the State Capitol
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People gathered for the annual tree lighting at the State Capitol on Monday night, including Governor Doug and First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

The theme for this year’s tree is “Lighting the Way,” which coincides with Kathryn Burgum’s platform of inspiring people to know that recovery from addiction is possible. The tree was lit by three individuals in recovery and their families. For the past six years, students, artists, companies, and state agencies have come together to design the amazing 1,838 ornaments that adorn this tree, including 382 new ones donated this year.

“The theme extends its embrace to everyone recognizing that everyone has the potential to be a beacon of light to help other,s especially during the holiday season when it’s really tough and people really struggle in a lot of different ways for a lot of different reasons,” said Kathryn Burgum.

This year’s ceremony featured performances by the St. Mary’s Central High School Jazz ensemble, Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson, and pianist Michael Land. A reception followed with holiday refreshments and carols.

