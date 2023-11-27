Researchers still investigating mysterious respiratory illness in dogs

A cute puppy
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs continues to cause problems nationwide.

Dogs who get sick with the disease experience coughing, runny eyes and sneezing.

Dr. Heidi Pecoraro, North Dakota State University Veterinary Lab director, said they’ve been investigating possible cases of the illness at their lab with help from Cornell University and the USDA.

So far, she said the dogs she’s necropsied have signs of viral and bacterial infections.

“We haven’t been able to find one common etymology or pathogen in any of these dogs, so that’s what makes it atypical: first of all that it’s refractory to any treatment, that it’s lasting for so long and is so chronic, and also that we don’t know what this is,” Dr. Pecoraro said.

Dr. Pecoraro said it’s relatively rare for the illness to be fatal, but if you suspect your dog has died from it, report it to your local veterinarian so they can help NDSU gather data.

So far there’s been at least one case in Bismarck.

