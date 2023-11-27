Local businesses partake in cyber Monday sales

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Adobe Analytics says shoppers nationwide could spend over $12 billion online for Cyber Monday sales.

Not all of these sales are just from large corporations.

Private businesses in Kirkwood Mall also are running online sales.

‘Out of Town’ has had storefronts open in the state for 12 years and just started its online presence three years ago during the pandemic.

The owner started with in-store pick-up orders, and the online shop has expanded across the country with social media ads.

“We do see an incline just a little bit because we do some deals online. Same thing with Black Friday, small business Saturday, all of that. We are doing deals so we are going to see an increase in sales. But again for us, we do a sale on our sale merchandise. So it’s a fun deal for everybody,” said Brooke Leno, owner of Out of Town.

She said it’s fun to see the increase of patrons on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and to do online orders over a few days.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.