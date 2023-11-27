Local businesses partake in cyber Monday sales

'Out of Town' in Kirkwood Mall
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Adobe Analytics says shoppers nationwide could spend over $12 billion online for Cyber Monday sales.

Not all of these sales are just from large corporations.

Private businesses in Kirkwood Mall also are running online sales.

‘Out of Town’ has had storefronts open in the state for 12 years and just started its online presence three years ago during the pandemic.

The owner started with in-store pick-up orders, and the online shop has expanded across the country with social media ads.

“We do see an incline just a little bit because we do some deals online. Same thing with Black Friday, small business Saturday, all of that. We are doing deals so we are going to see an increase in sales. But again for us, we do a sale on our sale merchandise. So it’s a fun deal for everybody,” said Brooke Leno, owner of Out of Town.

She said it’s fun to see the increase of patrons on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and to do online orders over a few days.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Rollover crash on I-94 with blowing snow and ice near Dickinson leaves one dead
Nevaeh Marshall
UPDATE: Mandan Police locate missing 21-year-old woman
Katrina Christiansen
Katrina Christiansen involved in crash in South Dakota
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player

Latest News

Feral Hog
Canadian feral pigs pose a possible threat to North Dakota
A cute puppy
Researchers still investigating mysterious respiratory illness in dogs
A firearm at HH Gun Shop
Cars the largest source of stolen guns
Woman gets one year in prison for child neglect
Woman gets one year in prison for child neglect