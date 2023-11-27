Katrina Christiansen involved in crash in South Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Katrina Christiansen took to her U.S. Senate campaign Facebook page to let her followers know she and her family had survived a car crash Saturday.

She writes in the post:

”Yesterday, my family was in a car crash as another car was attempting to pass a semi and hit us. We are all okay because of the volunteer Plankinton Fire & Rescue’s efforts.

This rural fire and rescue department saved the day.

These folks represent the courage and generosity that makes our country exceptional. My family is so thankful for their dedication to helping people in the worst moments.”

Your News Leader confirmed the crash with her campaign manager, Kerry Billings.

“I can confirm that Katrina and her family were in a car accident yesterday on the way back to North Dakota as a car was attempting to pass a semi and hit Katrina’s car. Thankfully, everyone in the car was okay. They are already back in Jamestown,” said Billings.

