The holiday season and shopping addictions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shopping is typically a big part of the holiday season. Some people struggle with shopping too much and develop a compulsive buying disorder, a “shopping addiction.”

If you find yourself making purchases you know you can’t afford or just to feel good, you might have a shopping addiction.

“Shopping, obsessive-compulsive behaviors, disordered eating— there’s something underneath that, right? So I think that it really depends on the person. But I’d say at this time of year, yes, shopping, all the deals, all the sales, all the fancy, shiny ads that we see— it probably fuels the fire for people who maybe tend to have some of those compulsive tendencies,” said Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase, a counselor for Essentia Health in Fargo.

Dr. Kohlhase said that often these kinds of disorders develop because someone feels a lack of something in their life and will try to fill it with something else.

The effects can be pretty big, too. Dr. Kohlhase said opening up multiple credit cards and racking up debt can be symptoms.

Dr. Shauna Eberhardt, clinical director for the ND Department of Health and Human Services, said things like shopping addictions can be stigmatized and make people not want to seek help.

“There is absolutely no shame in being able to access help for that because that is something that happens to individuals, and people experience other behavioral health problems along with that. So trying to get away from stigmatizing those things as something to be embarrassed about,” Dr. Eberhardt said.

Both Dr. Kohlhase and Dr. Eberhardt said feeling guilt or shame around your shopping disorder is common, but it’s important to tell someone about what you’re struggling with both to hold you accountable and to help you recover.

Dr. Eberhardt recommended using North Dakota’s mental health registry online to find counselors who specialize in the area you need help with.

