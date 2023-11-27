First Class A & B Girls Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in case you have forgotten, this is the first year of the new three-class system for high school basketball in North Dakota. The first girls polls of the season are a reminder that change is happening this winter.

Thompson and Langdon Area-E-M are on top of the pre-season polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

The Class-AA pre-season poll will be released later this week.

1st Class-A Girls Basketball Poll

Thompson (12) — 0-0 Record — 84 pts. Wahpeton (6) — 0-0 Record — 72 pts. Grafton — 0-0 Record — 43 pts. Northern Cass — 0-0 Record — 39 pts. Watford City — 0-0 Record — 15 pts.

Others receiving votes: Devils Lake (0-0), Bottineau (0-0), Central Cass (0-0), South Prairie-Max (0-0).

1st Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Langdon Area-E-M (13) — 0-0 Record — 171 pts. Bowman County (1) — 0-0 Record — 144 pts. Sargent County (1) — 0-0 Record — 127 pts. Kenmare-Bowbells (1) — 0-0 Record — 113 pts. May-Port CG (2) — 0-0 Record — 110 pts. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 0-0 Record — 104 pts. Central McLean — 0-0 Record — 82 pts. Tie: Hatton-Northwood — 0-0 Record — 30 pts. Tioga — 0-0 Record — 30 pts. Grant County-M-R — 0-0 Record — 17 pts.

Others receiving votes: Our Redeemer’s (0-0), LaMourex2; Litchville-Marion (0-0), TGU (0-0), Garrison (0-0), New Rockford-Sheyenne (0-0), Linton-HMB (0-0), Maple River (0-0), Trenton (0-0).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.