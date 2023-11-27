Congress returns as they prepare for busy December

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The United States Senate and House are back in session Monday with a lot on their plate following Thanksgiving.

While Congress was able to pass a concurrent resolution to keep the lights on for the rest of the year, they still have to work on approving the 12 appropriation bills. Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, said he hopes there’s enough bipartisan interest in getting them completed before the next deadline.

“I hope we do, but the truth is that this place you never really get the urgency that’s needed to get these bills passed. There are businesses and industries, certainly defense, that really depend on us getting these budgets through on a timely basis,” said Tester.

Congress will also have to work on supplemental funding bills towards aiding Ukraine, Israel and the U.S.-Mexico border. Tester, who chairs the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, said it’s necessary to provide certainty for all three areas.

“We need to fully debate, consider and make sure we are not wasting taxpayer dollars, but make sure they are going to the right areas to really get the job done in Ukraine, Israel and the southern border,” said Tester.

Both the House and Senate will be in session through December 15 before heading back home for the holiday.

Most government programs are funded through January 20, 2024.

