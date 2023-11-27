Charge upgraded to murder in Minot shooting

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Prosecutors have now charged the suspect in a shooting earlier this month in Minot with murder after the victim died from his injuries, according to court filings.

An arrest warrant filed in district court Monday charged 30-year-old Quantdre Mersier with AA-felony murder, in the death of 29-year-old Ansu Kamara.

According to the criminal information, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the Nov. 17 shooting in northwest Minot.

Prosecutors had originally filed a charge of attempted murder against Mersier, who remains at large.

If you know Mersier’s whereabouts or see him, do not approach; contact your local law enforcement, or Minot Police at (701) 852-0111.

