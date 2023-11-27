Cars the largest source of stolen guns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FBI says cars are now the largest source of stolen guns in the nation. Researchers say in 2020, 52 percent of firearms were ripped off from cars, and that number is on the rise.

Darryl Howard said he sells about 2,100 firearms a year at his HH Gun Shop. He also buys firearms, but he said it’s not always clear where the gun comes from.

“I’ve bought literally thousands of guns in last 10 to 12 years. And we’ve had one stolen gun that we bought,” said Howard.

Bismarck Police say this year the number of car gun thefts has more than doubled, from 12 in 2022 to 29 so far this year.

“We’re not even through the full year yet and there are substantially more guns being stolen from cars,” said Lt. Luke Gardiner, Bismarck Police Department.

Just since November 17, there have been six such incidents. So far this year, only six weapons have been recovered.

“When we have stolen guns out on the street, that’s a problem in and of itself. You don’t know what people’s intentions are do with those. Do they want them to make money? Do they want them to hurt people?” said Lt. Gardiner.

Police say they use a database to report serial numbers of the stolen firearms.

Gun shop owners said it’s a different story for them.

“To my knowledge, there really isn’t a system that we run, can run a serial number against the database. If we have a stolen gun where it’s from our own inventory,” Howard.

Bismarck PD says the gun thefts from cars are mostly crimes of opportunity, where thieves find doors unlocked with the firearms sitting in plain sight.

A good way to avoid being a victim is to take your valuables inside and lock your car doors.

Lt. Gardiner says firearm owners should take a picture of their serial numbers and keep it on hand. This helps investigators track down stolen guns.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.