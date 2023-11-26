Update on turkeys that were trapped, collared and relocated last winter

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department teamed up with the University of North Dakota last winter to trap and put GPS backpacks on 100 nuisance turkeys to track their movements.

“So when we’re translocating them and releasing them to these WMAs, what are they doing? The second theme would be their reproduction. But what is the reproduction of these birds here in North Dakota? Are they nesting and at what rates? Then we also have the survival component. So just what is the annual survival of these birds here in North Dakota?” said Cailey Isaacson, UND Researcher.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has been trapping and moving turkeys since the 90s from depredation sites to wildlife management areas. So, it’s important to find out what these birds are doing after being relocated.

“Everything’s anecdotal, but we’re learning really good stuff about our turkeys. So, we’re finding, survival has been about kind of a little bit more than what I expected so far. And nesting and reproduction has been low, kind of what past research has said,” said RJ Gross, NDGF Upland Game Biologist.

And some of the turkey’s movements are a little surprising, too.

“I mean, just the distance, sheer distance that some of these turkeys are moving, over 15 plus miles. I had ideas that they were going to do that because in North Dakota, obviously, we don’t have abundant turkey habitat except for the river corridors,” said Gross.

Cailey Isaacson has been monitoring these birds since their release last winter from the ground and the air.

“So I am mainly tracking them with a VHF component inside their transmitter. So I walk out there with a Yagi antenna and listen to a bunch of beeps to walk in on these birds. But I also have a piece of technology called a base station. So this base station, if it’s within 1 to 3km of the birds will actually pick up their GPS coordinates,” said Isaacson.

Little research has been done on turkeys in North Dakota, so the results from this project will help biologists better manage these birds in the future.

And the plan is to trap, collar and relocate 115 more birds this winter.

“So we are just trapping the birds for these two years, and I will be on the ground monitoring them through 2024,” said Isaacson.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.