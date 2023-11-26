Small Business Saturday takes place in Bismarck and Mandan

By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many local businesses in Bismarck and Mandan were celebrating small business Saturday including Punky’s Bath and Gift Shop.

Owner Rhonda Koch-McCoy has been in business since 2018 selling gifts for kids, adults and even clothing. She says shopping locally helps to keep dollars in our local economy which helps to create jobs, maintain our infrastructures and even keep our tax dollars in the community. Koch-McCoy says by shopping local, you are also helping other businesses to shop local.

“By shopping in a local store like ours, you will have great customer service. We try to remember all of our customers. Our customers become friends to us, and so we always try to remember your name and your faces,” said Koch-McCoy.

Koch-McCoy says she thinks what keeps customers coming back is not only the customer service but the different products Punky’s carries. She says they try to keep up with all the different holidays and bring items in for all ages and genders.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincen Morales and Kyle Redtomahawkare in jail today after being arrested for allegedly...
Two arrested with stolen firearms
Victim dies in Minot shooting
Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Randy Nelson driving while looking for Lloyd Liken
Volunteers drive every road in McLean County searching for Lloyd Liken
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise

Latest News

First News at Six
Last day to submit comments on wild horses in TRNP
First News at Six
Small Business Saturday takes place in Bismarck and Mandan
First News at Six
Preventing car break-ins during the shopping season
The Kansas Department of Wildlife is set to begin a new study of wild turkeys as populations...
Update on turkeys that were trapped, collared and relocated last winter
Rail car that is going to be filled
The Polar Present Express aims to help children in need