Small Business Saturday takes place in Bismarck and Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many local businesses in Bismarck and Mandan were celebrating small business Saturday including Punky’s Bath and Gift Shop.

Owner Rhonda Koch-McCoy has been in business since 2018 selling gifts for kids, adults and even clothing. She says shopping locally helps to keep dollars in our local economy which helps to create jobs, maintain our infrastructures and even keep our tax dollars in the community. Koch-McCoy says by shopping local, you are also helping other businesses to shop local.

“By shopping in a local store like ours, you will have great customer service. We try to remember all of our customers. Our customers become friends to us, and so we always try to remember your name and your faces,” said Koch-McCoy.

Koch-McCoy says she thinks what keeps customers coming back is not only the customer service but the different products Punky’s carries. She says they try to keep up with all the different holidays and bring items in for all ages and genders.

