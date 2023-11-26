Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in Mandan to start the Christmas season

By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Main Street in Mandan was full of early Christmas cheer as two famous celebrities of the season made their official arrival on Saturday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at Dykshoorn Park in a horse-drawn wagon and were greeted by kids and their families. Matt Schanandore, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization, says the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in Mandan has been going on for quite a few years and has become a holiday tradition on Small Business Saturday. After the clauses arrived, they greeted kids in the Morton Mandan Public Library.

“Just the nostalgia of having Santa and now the holiday lights here, it kind of just kicks off the seasonal traditions, and after Thanksgiving and this week is really that unofficial kickoff to the holiday season,” said Schanandore.

Schanandore says Mandan has begun their annual Holiday Lights in Dykshoorn Park where there will be nights of free giveaway items during the holiday season.

