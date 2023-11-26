Rollover crash on I-94 with blowing snow and ice near Dickinson leaves one dead

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Pixabay)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Four people from Dickinson were involved in a rollover crash on I-94 five miles east of Dickinson around 8:15 p.m. MST Saturday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old man was driving a pickup westbound on I-94 when he lost control due to slippery conditions caused by blowing snow and ice. The Highway Patrol says the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled multiple times.

A 59-year-old female passenger in the back seat was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers — ages seven and 29 — were transported to a hospital in Dickinson with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

