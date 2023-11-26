The Polar Present Express aims to help children in need

Rail car that is going to be filled
Rail car that is going to be filled(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Christmas season is the time for giving, and three organizations are looking to do just that.

Railway Credit Union, Smart Transportation Local 1344 and BNSF are trying to fill a box car with warm clothing and other items to give to kids less fortunate. Bryan Kocourek, a locomotive engineer for BNSF, says they went to the Bismarck and Mandan school districts and the Salvation Army who provided them with a list that was overwhelming, as it combined more than 2,000 kids that needed items. He says they hope by filling the box car they can help others.

“This year, we wanted to get the community involved so we could get as many businesses and raise as much money as possible. This is a true charity, there’s no admin fees. Everything raised goes straight to the children,” said Kocourek.

Kocurek says this will be going on until December 9. He says drop-off locations are at Railway Credit Union in Mandan, Action Motor Sports, Moritz Sport and Marine, Roughrider Harley Davidson, the Bismarck and Mandan Moose Lodges and The Main Bar. For more information, you can visit their website here.

