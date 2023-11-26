One dead after crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a head-on collision in Cass County on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, on November 25, at 12:15pm a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven a 71-year-old male was southbound on Cass County Road 38 entering Alice.

At that time a 2007 International semi was northbound approaching the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Cherokee crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane and struck the semi head-on.

The 71-year-old male was treated on scene by first responders. The 71-year-old male died on scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. The name is being withheld at this time. The passenger, 25-year-old Christian Mueller was uninjured in crash.

Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh Marshall
Mandan Police looking for missing 21-year-old woman
Randy Nelson driving while looking for Lloyd Liken
Volunteers drive every road in McLean County searching for Lloyd Liken
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Victim dies in Minot shooting
Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise

Latest News

The upcoming Turtle Island waterpark in Belcourt is currently finishing construction.
Indoor waterpark nearly finished in Belcourt
Nevaeh Marshall
Mandan Police looking for missing 21-year-old woman
Bismarck High grad Eaglestaff’s 23 help North Dakota down New Orleans 71-69 in OT at Central Arkansas Classic
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/25/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 11/25/23