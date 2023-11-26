Mandan Police looking for missing 21-year-old woman

Nevaeh Marshall
Nevaeh Marshall(Mandan Police Department)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 21-year-old Nevaeh Marshall who was last seen in Bismarck on Monday night wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and white Converse sneakers.

Marshall has brown eyes and brown hair with blond highlights. She 5′6″ in height and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

She might also be in the company of a male named Richard Dodge.

Contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250 if you have any information.

