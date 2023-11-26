Indoor waterpark nearly finished in Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - The upcoming Turtle Island waterpark in Belcourt is currently finishing construction.

Michael Hays, VP of Attractions for American resort management, said they’re hoping to announce the grand opening before next year.

He said they’ll update ticket prices for admission and birthday parties on their Facebook page.

“We decided that a way that we could help organizations is to help them collectively have a campaign and do the administration of it so that they can be out there visiting with all the people about the funds that they need,” said Hays.

He said the trampoline park and ropes course should be opening by spring or summertime.

