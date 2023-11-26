Indoor waterpark nearly finished in Belcourt

The upcoming Turtle Island waterpark in Belcourt is currently finishing construction.
The upcoming Turtle Island waterpark in Belcourt is currently finishing construction.(KFYRTV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - The upcoming Turtle Island waterpark in Belcourt is currently finishing construction.

Michael Hays, VP of Attractions for American resort management, said they’re hoping to announce the grand opening before next year.

He said they’ll update ticket prices for admission and birthday parties on their Facebook page.

“We decided that a way that we could help organizations is to help them collectively have a campaign and do the administration of it so that they can be out there visiting with all the people about the funds that they need,” said Hays.

He said the trampoline park and ropes course should be opening by spring or summertime.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh Marshall
Mandan Police looking for missing 21-year-old woman
Randy Nelson driving while looking for Lloyd Liken
Volunteers drive every road in McLean County searching for Lloyd Liken
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Victim dies in Minot shooting
Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise

Latest News

Nevaeh Marshall
Mandan Police looking for missing 21-year-old woman
Bismarck High grad Eaglestaff’s 23 help North Dakota down New Orleans 71-69 in OT at Central Arkansas Classic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One dead after crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/25/23