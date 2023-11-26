Black Friday deals may be over, but there is still Cyber Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Black Friday was in full force at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck last week, as the parking lots and stores were filled with people waiting to get the best bargain as they checked items off their lists. However, the mall and stores are now preparing for Cyber Monday.

At the Kirkwood Mall, businesses are recovering from their busy Black Friday crowds. Out of Town is one of the stores that had deals on Friday and said their crowd was similar to last year, however, they noticed something different this year.

“People were shopping more throughout the week versus just on Black Friday, which makes sense because a lot of people were doing sales throughout the whole month of November. I felt like it was a little more spread out this year,” said Brooke Leno, owner of Out of Town.

The Kirkwood Mall doesn’t have the exact numbers from all the tenants yet, however, they are told the traffic was up and their peak was from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

“We always expect huge crowds for Black Friday. This year was a monumental year because we are 100% occupied and we had the most tenants down the center of the mall,” said Jennifer Wilson, general manager of Kirkwood Mall.

Some stores have sales on certain items that people come out for, but Out of Town says they didn’t see customers coming in for any specific item.

“We usually do a store-wide sale, so it’s kind of all over the board for us,” said Leno.

The next big day for deals is Cyber Monday. The Kirkwood Mall says it’s an interesting day for the world of retail brick and mortar.

“Our brick-and-mortar stores typically have the same deals that you will see online, or you will see them do even better promotions inside of the store to keep our customers walking through the door of the store,” said Wilson.

Out of Town is preparing for Cyber Monday as they have an online store in addition to their in-person store. They say they do a two-day sale which begins on Sunday and goes into Monday. They say it’s not as big as what they do for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“I expect that it will be similar to years in the past. We are launching a whole new collection tomorrow which is going to be really exciting. We do that and I think we will still have some online shoppers as well,” said Leno.

Although many people shop online for holiday deals, the Kirkwood Mall still sees people walking into the mall who want the full in-person experience.

According to Adobe Analytics, in 2022, consumers spent a record total of $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday.

