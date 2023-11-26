Bismarck High grad Eaglestaff’s 23 help North Dakota down New Orleans 71-69 in OT at Central Arkansas Classic

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff’s 23 points helped North Dakota defeat New Orleans 71-69 in overtime on Saturday at the Central Arkansas Classic.

Eaglestaff added six rebounds and five assists for the Fightin’ Hawks (4-1). Amar Kuljuhovic added 15 points while going 4 of 4 and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line, and they also had 10 rebounds and three steals. Elijah Brooks had 12 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor.

Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers (2-3) with 18 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 16 points and four steals for New Orleans. Carlos Hart also put up 12 points and two steals.

