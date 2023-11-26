11th Annual KMOT Toy Drive kicks off Monday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – KMOT is proud to once again partner with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition for their 11th annual toy drive!

Starting this Monday, Nov. 27, you can make a less fortunate child or teen’s Christmas brighter by bringing in new toys or gift cards to our KMOT studios in Minot.

You can drop off donations during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive runs through Thursday, Dec. 14.

The coalition will gather the donations, and see that they make their way to those in need this Christmas.

You can learn more about the coalition’s mission here: Minot Area Homeless Coalition, Inc.

