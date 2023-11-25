Volunteers drive every road in McLean County searching for Lloyd Liken

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Airplanes and a large group of volunteers helped comb through the back roads of McLean County on Friday searching for a missing 81-year-old Bismarck man.

Lloyd Liken was last spotted on Friday driving from Washburn to Wilton going south. Authorities ran his plates because he was driving slowly, but at that time he had not been reported missing.

McCabe Methodist Church has become the headquarters for the search efforts. There, Lloyd’s daughter Lisa Liken-Monroe remains hopeful.

“You know, I’m just going to keep searching until I find him,” said Lisa.

Randy Nelson has been on the search for several days looking for his fellow church member, whom he’s only talked to a couple of times.

“We like to help out where we can,” said Nelson.

Nelson is one of 15 carloads of volunteers crossing the county hoping for a sign of Lloyd.

“Hopefully, between the airplanes and the ground crews going out and looking, maybe we will have success. That’s the goal,” said Nelson.

From pavement to section lines, volunteers searching in McLean County wanted to cover everything possible. People drove from north of Underwood to places like White Shield and Max. Several planes were also in the air searching for Liken.

Volunteers say it is the lack of snow that is making the search more difficult.

“His car is a tan color and it blends in with all the fields currently. And that has been a bit of a challenge,” said Lisa.

Lisa says it’s not just the volunteers going out to search that have been helpful, but the community coming together and doing things, like those who have brought her meals.

“It’s been amazing and heartwarming, it’s brought up to tears how wonderful people have been in the community,” said Lisa.

Volunteers hope with the busy travel and hunters out in the field there will be more eyes looking for Lloyd.

“And so the more people we can get to help every day, the better it will be to try and find my dad,” said Lisa.

For those looking to help in the search efforts a Facebook page, ‘Looking for Lloyd Liken’ has been set up.

If you see Liken or his vehicle, contact your local law enforcement agency.

