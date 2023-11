GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - UND quarterback Tommy Schuster was 11 of 17 passing for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

UND ends its season with a 7-5 record.

8-4 Sacramento State will travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, next week to play the University of South Dakota.

