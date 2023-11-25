Preventing car break-ins during the shopping season

Many shoppers see Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as the perfect days to start buying those holiday gifts, but it can also be an opportunity for thieves.(Isabella Kraft | KFYRTV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many shoppers see Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as the perfect days to start buying those holiday gifts, but it can also be an opportunity for thieves.

Bismarck Police say to deter potential car break-ins while shopping, park in well-lit areas, don’t carry more cash than you need and conceal packages in your vehicle.

“Also just kind of out of sight, out of mind. You know if you put them in the truck, if you have expensive items, put them in the trunk. That people aren’t looking through your windows and they can’t see things like that,” said Bismarck Police Officer Clint Fuller.

Officer Fuller also says if you are shopping a lot in one day, dropping off some of those items at home can help stop thieves.

