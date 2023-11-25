NDSU’s American Indian Public Health Resource Center awarded SPARK grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota’s Caring Foundation awarded NDSU’s American Indian Public Health Resource Center a 15-thousand dollar grant.

The grant will help fund the Resource Center’s efforts to increase vaccination rates in North Dakotan tribal communities. Information on immunizations will be provided at traditional sewing circle meetings, combining the importance of cultural heritage and health.

“The overall goal of our SPARK grants is to enhance healthy lifestyles and address service gaps and promote those health equities at a local level. We just really wanted to commend the American Indian Public Health Resource Center NDSU for all their efforts around this,” said Amber Blomberg, the executive director of Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota’s Caring Foundation.

The Resource Center plans on providing vaccination information in sewing circles in multiple counties, including Burleigh, Morton, Sioux and more.

