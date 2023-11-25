NDSU’s American Indian Public Health Resource Center awarded SPARK grant

NDSU's American Indian Public Health Resource Center awarded SPARK grant
NDSU's American Indian Public Health Resource Center awarded SPARK grant(Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota’s Caring Foundation awarded NDSU’s American Indian Public Health Resource Center a 15-thousand dollar grant.

The grant will help fund the Resource Center’s efforts to increase vaccination rates in North Dakotan tribal communities. Information on immunizations will be provided at traditional sewing circle meetings, combining the importance of cultural heritage and health.

“The overall goal of our SPARK grants is to enhance healthy lifestyles and address service gaps and promote those health equities at a local level. We just really wanted to commend the American Indian Public Health Resource Center NDSU for all their efforts around this,” said Amber Blomberg, the executive director of Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota’s Caring Foundation.

The Resource Center plans on providing vaccination information in sewing circles in multiple counties, including Burleigh, Morton, Sioux and more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincen Morales and Kyle Redtomahawkare in jail today after being arrested for allegedly...
Two arrested with stolen firearms
Victim dies in Minot shooting
Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Randy Nelson driving while looking for Lloyd Liken
Volunteers drive every road in McLean County searching for Lloyd Liken

Latest News

Many shoppers see Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as the perfect days to start buying...
Preventing car break-ins during the shopping season
Last day to submit comments on wild horses in TRNP
Last day to submit comments on wild horses in TRNP
NDSU logo
NDSU defeats Drake 66 to 3 in FCS playoffs
UND football
Late score gives Sacramento State 42-35 win over North Dakota in FCS playoffs
Randy Nelson driving while looking for Lloyd Liken
Volunteers drive every road in McLean County searching for Lloyd Liken