NDSU defeats Drake 66 to 3 in FCS playoffs

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - The NDSU football team advances in the FCS Football playoffs by beating Drake 66 to 3.

The Bison offense fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage which led to a Drake field goal but they never looked back after that.

NDSU led 35-3 at the half.

The Bison racked up 547 yards of total offense. The NDSU defense forced five turnovers for 28 points.

NDSU improves to 9-3 on the season. They are 35-1 at home in the FCS playoffs.

Next up for NDSU will be Montana State in Bozeman.

