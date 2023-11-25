NDSU defeats Drake 66 to 3 in FCS playoffs

NDSU logo
NDSU logo(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - The NDSU football team advances in the FCS Football playoffs by beating Drake 66 to 3.

The Bison offense fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage which led to a Drake field goal but they never looked back after that.

NDSU led 35-3 at the half.

The Bison racked up 547 yards of total offense. The NDSU defense forced five turnovers for 28 points.

NDSU improves to 9-3 on the season. They are 35-1 at home in the FCS playoffs.

Next up for NDSU will be Montana State in Bozeman.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincen Morales and Kyle Redtomahawkare in jail today after being arrested for allegedly...
Two arrested with stolen firearms
Victim dies in Minot shooting
Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Randy Nelson driving while looking for Lloyd Liken
Volunteers drive every road in McLean County searching for Lloyd Liken

Latest News

NDSU's American Indian Public Health Resource Center awarded SPARK grant
NDSU’s American Indian Public Health Resource Center awarded SPARK grant
Many shoppers see Black Friday and Small Business Saturday as the perfect days to start buying...
Preventing car break-ins during the shopping season
Last day to submit comments on wild horses in TRNP
Last day to submit comments on wild horses in TRNP
UND football
Late score gives Sacramento State 42-35 win over North Dakota in FCS playoffs