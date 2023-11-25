Last day to submit comments on wild horses in TRNP

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST
NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - Friday was the last day to submit comments on Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s draft environmental assessment on wild horses and other park livestock.

Feedback was submitted online on the park’s website under documents open for comment until midnight Friday.

The deadline was extended to November 24th after Senator John Hoeven and others pushing back on the removal of wild horses made a request for more time.

Wild horse advocate Chris Kman says she visited the park’s wild horses and it’s important to have your voice heard.

“If they do do an environmental impact statement like we believe they should have to, then there will be more opportunities for the public to comment, said Chris Kman, Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates. But for right now, for this process, this is the last one for the draft environmental assessment so everybody should comment on what you think should happen for the future management of these horses.”

Park Superintendent Angie Richman said a comment analysis report will be made from the feedback.

She says the regional and national leadership will make the final decision on the livestock.

