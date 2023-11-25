‘He’s a great guy’: Community comes together for local man with just months to live

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Eric Meyer, a Fargo man, is seeing an outpouring amount of support from the F-M area during a time of need.

Eric was first diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 16-years-old. He’s undergone several surgeries and medications to stop the tumor-growth, but in the early spring of this year, the medication stopped.

Leading to Friday night.

Scott Larrabee and Brandon Trupka organized the event. Both have been friends with Eric for years in different regards. They organized a LendAHand for the family, and the benefit.

“Eric, he’s a great guy,” Larrabee said. “To benefit his family, to raise money to help him with any medical cost that they might have, and to get them through this really, really tough time as Eric has recently received a very rough prognosis. Unfortunately, his doctors say he only has anymore from up to three months to live.”

Friday night at the West Fargo VFW, the community came together to show support to Eric and his family, especially his wife Megan and his two kids, Amelia and Jack.

A silent auction took place and a 50/50 raffle. The proceeds from the benefit will go directly towards the family as they navigate the next step of their life.

“It’s been amazing,” Trupka said. “You know, whether it’s just this time of year and people feel more giving but it hasn’t stopped and it’s been amazing to watch.”

They’ve already received nearly $30,000 in donations online, which organizers say they can’t believe.

“To the people who have already helped, it’s meant the world to us, and the family is just in awe of all the help that’s already come in,” Larrabee said.

And although Eric wasn’t able to see the support for himself, his friends were there sharing his legacy for everyone.

“He’s the type of guy that when you are around him, you instantly can connect and you know that this is a real person,” Trupka said.

