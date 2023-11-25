Downtown Minot lights up Christmas tree

Downtown Minot lights up Christmas tree
Downtown Minot lights up Christmas tree(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Downtown Minot Association kicked off the holiday season Friday night with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

Hight Construction, Minot Forestry, SRT and Minot Home Church of the Nazarene all contributed to getting this year’s tree up downtown.

Guests stopped to get the perfect photo in front of the tree.

The event also featured holiday music from area musicians.

Minot Mayor Tom Ross and Colonel Dan Hoadley, commander of the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, spoke at the event.

Downtown Minot businesses also used it as a chance to encourage shopping locally, and to give Minoters a chance to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.

WATCH: Downtown Minot lights up Christmas tree

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Liken-Monroe, Lloyd’s daughter
Search heads north for missing Bismarck man
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement
A mural at Corpus Christi's new rectory features a familiar painting with a Bismarck twist.
New mural puts a Bismarck twist on a familiar painting
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise

Latest News

WATCH: Downtown Minot lights up Christmas tree
Combining a field
Corn harvest looking good for North Dakota farmers
First News at Five
KFYR National Headlines 11/24/2023
KMOT First News at Five Weather 11/24/2023
First News at Five
KFYR First News at Five Weather 11/24/2023