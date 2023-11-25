MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Downtown Minot Association kicked off the holiday season Friday night with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

Hight Construction, Minot Forestry, SRT and Minot Home Church of the Nazarene all contributed to getting this year’s tree up downtown.

Guests stopped to get the perfect photo in front of the tree.

The event also featured holiday music from area musicians.

Minot Mayor Tom Ross and Colonel Dan Hoadley, commander of the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, spoke at the event.

Downtown Minot businesses also used it as a chance to encourage shopping locally, and to give Minoters a chance to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.

WATCH: Downtown Minot lights up Christmas tree

