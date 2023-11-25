Corn harvest looking good for North Dakota farmers

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Many crops have already been harvested for the season. This week farmers are wrapping up corn harvest and it could be a record crop.

Joe Sheldon is a 5th generation farmer near Washburn and he says corn harvest was slow this year because there were weather delays throughout the state, but then as it warmed up and the snow melted, it produced good to excellent yields. Because it was so wet, they just had to wait for it to dry off.

“You know, the corn has always been, it always seems like, two weeks ahead of time because of the good warm weather we have had this summer. And you know, the rainfall has been steady and excellent all summer long. Even in July and August when we typically seem to have less rainfall,” said Sheldon.

He says the commodity prices are good too, and it’s a great year to be in farming.

Throughout the state, there were some drought-stricken areas, where the harvest wasn’t nearly as good.

“There wasn’t really a stretch where the crop was stressed other than early June when it got hot,” said Sheldon.

Based on November 1 conditions, the USDA forecasts North Dakota’s corn crop is up 54 percent from last year’s production and could be a record high.

After last year’s weather patterns impacting corn, like cob drop, this was a relief.

“It gives you a good feeling that your hard work has paid off when you can bring in a nice big crop at the end of the year. You know, things weren’t all for nothing when you start out in May and June and you’re not sure how the years are going to turn out,” said Sheldon.

He finished up his last few acres today, for a successful season of farming.

Last year, farmers had a hard time planting crops because they couldn’t get into their fields because it was so wet.

