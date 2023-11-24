Two arrested with stolen firearms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested two teenagers they say stole ski masks from Scheels, fled officers and ditched two firearms that were reported stolen.

Authorities say they were called to the store and saw 19-year-old Vincen Morales and 18-year-old Kyle Redtomahawk fleeing the scene.

Officers later caught both men, one firearm was found was near Morales when he was arrested.

A witness told police they saw Morales throw an item in a dumpster and an officer recovered another firearm in there.

Both are charged with possession of a firearm, failure to halt, and possession of stolen property.

