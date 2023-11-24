Santa’s back! Families come to see the jolly old fellow at Kirkwood Mall

Santa arrives fashionably in his Hyundai Santa Cruz accompanied by Bismarck High's marching band.
Santa arrives fashionably in his Hyundai Santa Cruz accompanied by Bismarck High's marching band.(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa’s back, and he’s stopping by Kirkwood Mall for a while. He arrived fashionably in his Hyundai Santa Cruz accompanied by Bismarck High’s marching band.

As you would expect, Santa drew quite the crowd at Kirkwood Mall. Many families came out to see the jolly old fellow.

Both he and Bismarck High’s marching band received glowing reviews.

“It was great as always, we both really enjoyed it. We’re both BHS alumni, so we always enjoy seeing it,” said Kelsie Howes, who saw the parade with her husband and two children.

It wasn’t just the adults who liked the show, though.

“I liked the music, how it sounds because I’m going to sing one of those songs at my Christmas concert,” said Taylor Pruess, one of the children in attendance.

“She loved it, it’s her birthday. It was a good birthday present for her,” said T’ea Vogel when asked if her daughter Zayla enjoyed the parade.

Santa will be at Kirkwood Mall until he has to leave to deliver presents.

You can reserve a time to visit Santa in his workshop on Kirkwood Mall’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Liken-Monroe, Lloyd’s daughter
Search heads north for missing Bismarck man
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A Lotto winner sued the mother of his child for breaking a nondisclosure agreement.
Lottery winner sues mother of his child for breaking nondisclosure agreement
A mural at Corpus Christi's new rectory features a familiar painting with a Bismarck twist.
New mural puts a Bismarck twist on a familiar painting
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise

Latest News

BHS marching band at Kirkwood Mall
BHS marching band accompanies Santa at Kirkwood Mall
Victim dies in Minot shooting
Victim in Minot shooting dies, suspect remains at large
First News at Noon
KFYR First News at Noon Weather 11/24/2023
First News at 10 (Thursdays Extended)
KFYR First News at 10 Sportscast 11/23/2023