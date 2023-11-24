Santa’s back! Families come to see the jolly old fellow at Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa’s back, and he’s stopping by Kirkwood Mall for a while. He arrived fashionably in his Hyundai Santa Cruz accompanied by Bismarck High’s marching band.

As you would expect, Santa drew quite the crowd at Kirkwood Mall. Many families came out to see the jolly old fellow.

Both he and Bismarck High’s marching band received glowing reviews.

“It was great as always, we both really enjoyed it. We’re both BHS alumni, so we always enjoy seeing it,” said Kelsie Howes, who saw the parade with her husband and two children.

It wasn’t just the adults who liked the show, though.

“I liked the music, how it sounds because I’m going to sing one of those songs at my Christmas concert,” said Taylor Pruess, one of the children in attendance.

“She loved it, it’s her birthday. It was a good birthday present for her,” said T’ea Vogel when asked if her daughter Zayla enjoyed the parade.

Santa will be at Kirkwood Mall until he has to leave to deliver presents.

You can reserve a time to visit Santa in his workshop on Kirkwood Mall’s website.

