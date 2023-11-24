Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Light the Way’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

North Dakota State Christmas Tree
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum encourage the public to join them for music, carols and a holiday reading at the 42ndannual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from the St. Mary’s Central High School Jazz ensemble “St. Mary’s Blues,” Miss North Dakota 2023 Sydney Helgeson and pianist Michael Land. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.

Additionally, as part of the event there will be a winter clothing drive for Heartview Recovery Center in Bismarck.

Attendees of the event may park in the visitor’s lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.

